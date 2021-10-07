CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Pfizer seeking FDA authorization to administer COVID vaccine to children 5 to 11

By Cassie McGrath
MassLive.com
MassLive.com
 6 days ago
Pfizer and BioNTech announced Thursday morning that they requested federal regulators to authorize emergency use of their COVID-19 vaccine for children ages 5 to 11 which could help protect more than 28 million people in the United States, according to the New York Times. On Sept. 28, the companies said...

