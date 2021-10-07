Real Housewives Of Beverly Hills Season 11 Finale Recap: Ice Queen Of Dragons

This is it folks. The monumental jaw dropping season of Real Housewives of Beverly Hills is coming to a close. What a season it’s been! Love her or loathe her, Erika Jayne gave us one of the greatest seasons in Housewives history. Legendary.

Erika & Crystal Kung Minkoff meet up for a rare one on one between the two. Most of it is revolving around the planning of Crystal’s Chinese New Year event. What a fun treat to end the season. You know Erika’s breathing a sigh of relief knowing the season’s coming to an end.

The event space for it looks gorgeous. It’s the first time most of the women have done Chinese New Year. Hopefully this serves as a learning experience for them about Crystal and her culture. They did this with Garcelle Beauvais earlier in the season, and it was a stunning and educational event.

Erika admits to Crystal she’s still mad at Sutton Stracke . The fighting is creeping into the superstitions for the new year. Erika doesn’t need to carry over bad luck and fighting into the next year of her life. However, I suspect her issues are far from over. We haven’t even begun to see it.

Kathy Hilton gives Sutton a tour of a new house she’s working on. The price tag on this house is asinine, and it’s larger than some cities I think. Sutton might be rich honey, but Kathy is rich rich.

Sutton thinks she and Crystal finally reached a new threshold of peace. It didn’t seem like it would ever happen, but finally they’re on good terms. Things with Erika are still feeling iffy though. There’s no way things are back to normal in the way Erika wants Sutton to think they are.

Sutton’s not wrong for having a distrust of Erika’s intentions. It has to be scary for Sutton to sit down with Erika after how things have gone in the past. Erika goes from 0 to 100 so quickly, and it’s quite terrifying. There’s no reasoning with her. If she feels like you’ve crossed her, that’s the end. She is NOT here for Sutton asking the tough questions. Well that’s too damn bad because Sutton’s doing the Lord’s work.

The Fox Force Four are meeting up for one of their meetings where nobody else is allowed. Perhaps Kyle Richards & Dorit Kemsley will finally stop kissing ass and express their true feelings to Erika . If you can talk shit behind her back, they should be able to say it to her face.

Erika’s in a good place with herself right now, so she’s not going to give in to Sutton. Kyle stirs the pot by telling Erika that Sutton still feels the same. We love Kyle earning her check as secret producer of the show. She knows how to keep the plot moving.

The car accident story about Tom Girardi continues to be bizarre. Erika adds a new layer to the story by saying her son came over off duty to help find him. No threats toward Sutton are going to change how weird it is that the story keeps morphing.

Kyle calls out Erika for her provocative Instagram posts, but Erika is not bothered. She thinks she’s just trolling the people who are out to get her. In reality, it’s making it seem like she doesn’t give a damn about the accusations. It’s not a good look. She needs a new PR team which won’t let her embarrass herself because she’s coming across tone deaf.

Sutton tells Crystal she’s thrilled they’re in a much better place. The first half of the season was dominated by their issues with each other. For a moment it didn’t seem like they’d ever be able to move past their tension. However, anything’s possible in Housewives.

WAIT IS KATHY’S PLUS ONE THE GUY THAT LISA RINNA WAS STUCK WITH AT THE TABLE AT DORIT’S IN SEASON 7? OH MY GOODNESS THAT IS SO AWKWARD. The “Were people doing coke in your bathroom?” will forever be iconic.

Lisa’s Chinese zodiac sign being a rabbit is also fucking hilarious after the bunny thing. Rinna’s misfortunes are the gift that keep on giving. Good times.

With Elliot in attendance, Dorit’s making sure she doesn’t leave the table for the bathroom. The last thing she wants to be accused of again is another drug situation. Avoid that at all costs.

Garcelle & Lisa move off to the side to discuss their friendship. They both feel like things are moving in the right direction. It’s a work in progress, but things have improved since the beginning of the season. It’s a slow journey, but it’s a lot better than it was.

Garcelle’s pushing her luck because she’s hoping Lisa will reach out to Denise Richards . There’s nothing left for Lisa to say to Denise because that friendship is DEAD.

Lisa thinks the timing has to be right for her to reach out to Denise. Things are complicated between them, and she will do it on her own time. She’s not going to be pressured by Garcelle to do something she’s not comfortable with. This feels like a way to set up a Denise return next season. Do we really want that? She brought NOTHING to the show.

Sutton’s willing to let go of Erika’s threats. However, she’s not going to give up asking questions about what’s going on. There are things she wants answers to, and she won’t back down. Nobody wants to be surrounded by someone who did the things being alleged. She’s not weird for wanting to protect herself from the Erika fallout.

Garcelle thought things were better between Erika & Sutton , but Erika’s demeanor says otherwise. Crystal’s desire for a drama free event is as naive as naive comes. With this group of women, there’s always a fight. Shit will hit the fan. It’s the finale event. It wouldn’t be Housewives if it didn’t.

In the middle of dinner, Kyle calls out Sutton for sweeping things under the rug. This forces Sutton to ask Erika if they can avoid doing that and move forward with no ill will. Good luck with that one!

It gets DEAD silent, and Erika says she has nothing to say. There goes the good fortune building between these two. Erika’s acting as cold as ever toward Sutton . Sometimes I wonder if she has any genuine emotions coursing their her ice veins.

The silence from Erika was uncomfortable on epic levels. It’s confusing because Erika was seemingly heading down the path of forgiveness. What changed? What’s the point in being fake?

The anger Erika channels toward the other women when she doesn’t get her way is unacceptable. It’s obvious Sutton’s still shake because of the way Erika spoke to her at Kathy’s. Sutton should leave it alone because she’s never going to get the reaction she wishes from Erika.

Sutton tells Erika she wasn’t trying to come across too judgmental. That’s nice for Erika to hear, but a one on one with Sutton isn’t in the cards. In the immediate future, she’s not receptive to a conversation. Any conversation taking place soon would end in utter disaster.

The reunion’s going to change everything for these ladies because there’s no escaping. They’re going to face the truths spoken about each other. There’s no more avoiding uncomfortable conversations.

Erika’s struggles are far from over, but at least she showed up every day to film. She didn’t hightail it out of here like Denise or that British woman. She toughed it out and faced all of the tough questions because that is her JOB.

