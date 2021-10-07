CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Relationship Advice

Married At First Sight Recap: Is There Someone Else?

By JustJen
Reality Tea
Reality Tea
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=25wcdO_0cJzWs0J00

As the Married At First Sight couples settle into everyday life, some look forward to their future together. While others begin to question everything they think they know about their marriage. When one bride calls for an expert intervention, things get intense quickly. I have to admit, the women this season are very resilient. I don’t think I could be half as patient with some of these guys.

This season has been a whirlwind. Just when you think you have things figured out, things change. Most of this group changes their minds from week to week. I honestly don’t think I would be able to predict who is going to stay married just yet. Some of these people change like the wind. While this constant shift may not work for predictions, it definitely serves its purpose for drama.  Let’s get straight into the recap!

Brett & Ryan

Brett is still dealing with the loss of her dog, Baxter. On top of everything else, the distance between her and Ryan is growing by the day. She meets with a friend to vent about her marital concerns. In her mind, things have changed drastically from when they first met. Meanwhile, Ryan gets some sound advice from Zack at the gym. It’s clear that Ryan is completely checked out and unlikely to do anything Zack suggests.

Brett plans a fun physical activity for the couples in hopes of getting closer to Ryan . Although he had a great time, I doubt he is going to suddenly change his mind. Later, he tells Brett once again, he isn’t attracted to her. To add insult to injury, he informs her he is going to start sleeping in the other bedroom. For some reason, Brett wants him to be even more up front with her. Umm… what else is there left for him to say? It’s pretty clear to me that he isn’t interested. I probably would have packed my bags.

Myrla & Gil

Gil wants to prove that he is taking his marriage to Myrla seriously. His lease for his apartment will be up soon and he decides not to renew it. When he informs Myrla, he is reminded that it will take a lot to meet her standards. But I guess he is feeling up for the challenge. Gil has even gone out of his way to go apartment shopping for their new place after the experiment. Knowing what we know about Myrla, I’m not sure that is a good idea.

Rachel & Jose

Rachel and Jose are continuing to move forward in their relationship after their explosive argument. After his crazy behavior, he clearly knows he needs to be on his best behavior. He is pulling out all the stops like washing dishes and taking his wife for wine tasting. Hopefully this version of Jose lasts and he doesn’t morph back into whoever he became when he got angry. Honestly,  I would be afraid to see him upset again after such a stark contrast in his personality. If he acted that way in front of cameras, I can only imagine how he would react when they are no longer around.

Bao & Johnny

Johnny is feeling cautious with Bao after some comments she made to the other couples that he felt was untrue. But they both seem to be trying to move forward for the sake of their marriage. While making dinner, Bao reveals that she doesn’t think she would say no on decision day. Johnny isn’t quite ready to make any decisions, just yet. In fact, he suddenly confronts Bao on her lack of effort on a daily basis. Of course, Bao doesn’t agree and tries to voice all of the things she does to support her husband. Frustrated, Johnny leaves the apartment for the night. Sigh! Honestly, I think he is still upset with the stunt Bao pulled in front of the other couples. But instead of telling her that, he questions her effort.

Johnny is still feeling disconnected from Bao . After inviting her to a family event, he decides to ask her not to come. He even speaks badly about her to his family. Wow! Now Johnny, I understood why you were mad at the group dinner, but you are doing too much. He keeps stating he wants romance and to see this extreme amount of effort. If I am being honest, I wouldn’t say Bao doesn’t make any effort. There have been several instances when he has run away from their problems or said things to make her feel bad. Instead of shut down, she has been patient and continues to give him grace to figure things out. There would be no way after not coming home for the night AND disinviting me to an event, I would be at home meal prepping for him. He clearly expects some type of fantasy that he may never find. Even his family encourages him to be realistic.

Bao enlists the help of Pastor Calvin Roberson and the truth finally comes out. Johnny reveals he feels like his wife is not genuine. He cites the couple’s dinner as an example of her not being truthful. Pastor Calvin immediately sees through the bs. He questions if Johnny is trying to sabotage his marriage because he has feelings for another woman. Instead of answering the question, he deflects and says he wishes he was matched with anyone else. Ouch! Johnny is radiating contempt for Bao during this conversation. Is something else happening behind the scenes? Despite all of their issues, I haven’t seen anything to warrant this level of disrespect. He finally admits that there is no one else, but he compares her to what he considers an ideal wife. Pastor Calvin scolds him for berating Bao who is literally taking all of his insults without reacting. I’m sorry, she is better than me. I would have shut down a long time ago.

Michaela & Zack

Michaela and Zack are making great strides to get back to a good place. Although they seem to be enjoying each other’s company, I’m not sure he is completely over everything. I honestly think he wants things to end amicably, if they don’t stay together. I haven’t forgotten he casually said he didn’t see a future with Michaela, just last week.

Michaela meets with her sister to share what she has learned from married life. Although they have had several issues she feels she is growing into a better person. Even her sister admits that in the past she was prone to bottle up her feelings and then explode. When asked how she feels about Zack, Michaela admits she loves him. Insert side eye. Well, this is going to be awkward if he doesn’t return the sentiment.

TELL US – DO YOU THINK JOHNNY IS SELF SABOTAGING HIS MARRIAGE? DOES BAO NEED TO PUT IN MORE EFFORT? DO YOU FEEL RYAN HAS GIVEN UP ON HIS MARRIAGE? SHOULD BRETT CUT HER LOSSES?

[Photo Credit: Lifetime ]

The post Married At First Sight Recap: Is There Someone Else? appeared first on Reality Tea .

Comments / 3

Derotha Stephens
6d ago

I think Johnny is full of bull he is sabotaging his marriage on purpose he don't deserve a good person like his wife he has he will not find another person to be as good to him as she has been.

Reply
23
Estrella
5d ago

Johnny appears to be very picky and controlling. Bao can do much better.

Reply
15
Samantha Brown Lundblad
5d ago

It looks like Johnny might be Bipolar. His mood is either way up or way down.

Reply
12
Related
Distractify

Will Ryan and Brett Ignasiak from 'Married at First Sight' Stay Together on Decision Day?

The reality series Married at First Sight remains to be one of the most entertaining dating shows with its exciting premise of two strangers marrying upon the very first time they meet. Among Season 13 newlyweds are Ryan and Brett Ignasiak, who decided to take the plunge and seemed pretty happy with the experts’ choice. However, it wasn’t long before the two seemed like they were headed for divorce because of their differences.
TV SERIES
nickiswift.com

What Happened To Sean And Abby After 90 Day Fiance?

When "90 Day Fiance" debuted on TLC in 2014, it became an overnight success and instant reality TV hit. Since its inception, there have been numerous spinoffs, including "90 Day Fiance: The Other Way," "90 Day Fiance: Happily Ever After," and "90 Day Fiance: Before the 89 Days," just to name a few.
TV SERIES
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Married At First Sight#Sigh#Myrla Gil Gil
purewow.com

This 3-Word Phrase Can Defuse Just About Any Fight in My Marriage

The other evening, my spouse and I were squabbling about something minute. I think it was something to do with our efforts to get out the door on time now that my son is in school. (My husband loves an extra-long breakfast and shower, which has been causing delays.) I made my case, expressed my goal of efficiency and—if I’m being honest—probably gave a few too many examples of where I felt we (ahem, he) could improve.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
nickiswift.com

Will 90 Day Fiance's Natalie Mordovtseva Ever Marry Again?

"90 Day Fiance" fans are familiar with Natalie Mordovtseva and Mike Youngquist's tumultuous marriage, and she seemed to throw some more shade on her estranged husband on her September 21 Instagram post. ​​"It is me and my besties at my Ukrainian wedding. I'm very young, naive and happy on this picture.." she wrote. "If someone told me than that in 10 years I will end up getting married one more time to American man I would laugh so hard – because I would not believe it.." She also included the hashtag "imdonetrying," which could allude to the fact that she has no interest in marrying again.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Relationship Advice
NewsBreak
Society
NewsBreak
Relationships
tvinsider.com

‘Married at First Sight’ Sneak Peek: Myrla & Gil Talk About Moving in Together (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight is more than halfway through its 13th season and the couples are beginning to evaluate their next moves as Decision Day approaches. In an exclusive sneak peek at Episode 12, “Is There Someone Else?,” Myrla and Gil are exploring the next big step in their new marriage. Above, the pair chat about living spaces and whether or not Gil should renew the lease on his apartment outside of the one they’re sharing for the show.
TV SERIES
tvinsider.com

‘Married at First Sight’: Ryan Shows Support for Brett in a Sneak Peek (VIDEO)

Married at First Sight is well into its 13th season, and the couples at the center of Lifetime’s reality hit are gearing up for the big one-month anniversary. In an exclusive sneak peek at the upcoming episode, “Caution: Feelings Approaching,” Ryan is surprising Brett at a delicate time. The clip, above, teases the pair’s celebration which includes a trip to the movie theater planned by Ryan.
TV & VIDEOS
psychologytoday.com

The Top 4 Reasons We Cheat On Our Romantic Partners

Our cravings for excitement, danger, and uncertainty can make it hard for us to resist a secret, adrenaline-boosting fling. Modern culture gives us plenty of opportunities to meet people we may fall for. Infidelity can sometimes be a sign that there is a problem with your relationship. Being unfaithful sometimes...
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
goodmenproject.com

What I Did Instead of Getting Married on My Wedding Day

It’s currently 8:48 am and today is supposed to be my wedding day. My ex-husband-to-be, decided that we were no longer compatible and he wanted a different life back in March. It’s now August 10th, and Instead of waking up to breakfast in bed and a photographer — I woke up and went on a 2 mile run after crying in bed for 45 minutes. I didn’t think about the fact that it was my wedding day until my mom called and asked how I was doing today.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
HollywoodLife

‘Married At First Sight’ Preview: Rachel Forgives Jose After He Locks Her Out

Rachel and José have a heart-to-heart in this EXCLUSIVE ‘Married At First Sight’ preview after their heated argument left Rachel locked out of the house. Rachel and José’s relationship took a turn, but now they’re hoping to get back on the right track. The couple sits down to have an honest discussion about the state of their marriage after José locked Rachel out of the house. “I’ll do whatever it takes to make this marriage work,” José tells Rachel in this EXCLUSIVE preview of the September 29 episode of Married At First Sight.
TV SERIES
Grazia

Married At First Sight UK: Which Couples Are Still Together?

Married at First Sight UK series six has been full of twists and turns. As the reunion episode airs tonight on E4, this means we have officially come to the end of our journey with this bunch of newlyweds. After the last of the vow renewals on Friday, all anyone wants to know is who is still together? Married at First Sight UK was filmed in the spring, so what happened to the couples after the cameras stopped rolling?
TV & VIDEOS
Reality Tea

Reality Tea

Los Angeles, CA
4K+
Followers
741
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

Reality TV News Spilled Daily From Your Favorite Reality Shows!

 https://www.realitytea.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy