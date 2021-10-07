CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Drinks

Review: The Best Day of the Year for Scotch Drinkers? When Octomore Is Released.

By Kirk Miller
InsideHook
InsideHook
 6 days ago
https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1Qr8o0_0cJzWiQH00
All three new expressions of Octomore (12.1, 12.2, 12.3), out now Bruichladdich

What we’re drinking: Octomore 12.1, 12.2 and 12.3

Where it’s from: A limited-edition annual release from Bruichladdich, a distillery revived in 2001 and located on the southernmost end of western Scotland’s Hebridean Archipelago. Octomore was once credited as “world’s most heavily peated single malt,” but it’s moved beyond those claims.

The Islay distillery focuses on local terroir, the use of over 200 different types of barrels and using traditional methods to achieve their goals. As well, they aim to hit 100+ PPM (parts per million, a number corresponding to the spirit’s phenol content), because even if smoke isn’t the entire reason for existing, it’s still a major part of the Octomore’s MO.

Why we’re drinking these: Octomore started as “How peaty can you make a whiskey? How can you push the boundaries?” as Master Distiller Adam Hannett reminds us during a Zoom tasting.

But that was 2002, when it was first distilled (and released in 2008). For the twelfth edition, and through each edition since that first release, Octomore has grown way beyond just being a smoke bomb. Though the way it achieves that annual result isn’t always traditional. “We have a lack of consistency between releases,” says Hannett. “That’s a bit unusual in the whisky industry.”

That’s sort of a funny way of saying that Octomore year-to-year, and even within expressions of a single year’s release, will sometimes show radical differences. As usual, these are relatively young (5+ years) whiskeys bottled at cask strength. While Octomore used to have a PPM in the 300 range, this year’s range is 118-130.

The key question here is, can we find new flavors behind the smoke?

How they taste:

12.1: Elegant and almost dessert-like, with notes of caramel, fruits, lemon and candied orange, along with a bit of salinity. Aged in ex-American oak casks, this is a peaty Scotch a bourbon fan will cherish.

12.2: Aged for 3.5 years in ex-American oak casks and then another 18 months in ex-Sauternes casks. The additional time mingling in wood that held a sweet dessert wine delivers a softer profile at first, at least on the nose. There’s a sweet, almost juiciness here, with notes of honey, melon, vanilla, coconut and butterscotch. Complex and ever-changing, and also a bit oily — and even a small drop of water adds new layers — this is the Octomore you’ll want to explore the most.

12.3: Utilizing Islay-grown barley from just miles away, this whiskey is 75% filled into ex-American oak casks and 25% entirely matured in former Pedro Ximenez solera casks. Given where the barley was grown and the warehouse is located, the maritime (read: salty, briny) notes here are no surprise, nor are the dried fruits and raisin notes from the ex-sherry barrels. A dryness comes in at the end, and the smoke is a bit more subtle (at 118.1, it’s the lowest PPM of the three releases, though it conversely boasts the highest ABV). Certainly interesting, this one almost entirely depends on your love of the sherry influence.

Fun fact: The barley for 12.3 is raised on Church Field on Octomore Farm by a farmer named James Brown.

Where to buy them: 12.1, 12.2 and 12.3 are available for $199, $234 and $259, respectively, at select retail.

Comments / 0

Related
Food Network

The Best Wine Glass for Every Type of Drinker, According to a Sommelier

If you’re in the market to refresh your wine glass inventory but feel overwhelmed while shopping, we’re here for you. We talked with Dana Beninati, Food Network’s supervising culinary producer and resident sommelier, and had her pick the best wine glass for every type of wine drinker — meaning there is a perfect glass based on how you consume wine or what varietal you prefer. This guide will help you stock your kitchen with confidence, and save you time and money!
DRINKS
coolhunting.com

September Scotch: Malbec-Finished Royal Salute 21 Year Old Polo Estancia Edition

Through our annual September Scotch series, we aim to chronicle noteworthy new additions (that we’ve tasted ourselves) to the ever-expanding and highly competitive whisky world. From a modern “lighthouse” and its limited release liquid to an 80-year-old single malt, this year provided many milestone expressions from Scotland’s distilleries. And one of the most flavorful of them all happens to be the first edition of Royal Salute‘s 21-year-old Polo Estancia—a delectable blend that’s been finished in premium Malbec barrels as an ode to Argentina and its contributions to the prestigious horseback sport.
DRINKS
KDVR.com

How many cups of coffee does the average drinker have each day?

DENVER (KDVR) — Temperatures are cooling down and many people are making the switch from iced coffee to a hot cup of joe. What makes coffee so good?. For some, it’s the instant boost of caffeine. But for others, it’s simply the comfort of holding a warm glass to start the day.
DENVER, CO
BevNET.com

Benriach Single Malt Scotch Releases Malting And Smoke Season Whiskies

SCOTLAND — Benriach Single Malt Scotch whisky announces the US debut of two expressions that reflect the traditional methods of Scotch whisky-making dating back to the earliest days of the Speyside distillery. Benriach Malting Season, the first expression in a century to be produced entirely using barley malted from the distillery’s historic floor maltings, and Smoke Season, a small batch release that captures one of Benriach’s time-honored seasonal production techniques, will be available in limited quantities in select markets.
DRINKS
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Scotch#Food Drink#Beverages#Islay#Instagram
just-drinks.com

Diageo’s Special Releases Scotch whisky series 2021

Category – Spirits, whisky, Scotch, single malts. Location – Available through specialist spirits stores in the off-premise in Australia, Canada, Europe, the US, selected Asia markets and in Global Travel Retail. Also online at malts.com. Prices – See below. Diageo has released details of the bottlings in this year’s ‘Special...
DRINKS
Paste Magazine

Compass Box Orchard House Blended Malt Scotch Whisky Review

It genuinely is a shame that among a certain, large segment of the American whiskey-drinking public, there still exists a perception that scotch whiskies—and malt whiskey by extension—all taste roughly the same. The irony is of course that most bourbon brands are quite closer to one another in flavor profile than one scotch whisky is to another, precisely because there are more variables in play—is this malt whisky dram peated, or unpeated? Has it been aged in ex-bourbon barrels, or a sherry hogshead? Has it absorbed the coastal air, or been kept far up in the hills? And the complexities only become more apparent when whiskies from many distilleries are blended together, which is likewise uncommon in American whiskey. And yet, sadly, there are still copious numbers of bourbon drinkers out there who hear “scotch” and simply think “oh, that smoky whisky?”
DRINKS
drinkhacker.com

Review: Wines of The Prisoner, 2021 Releases

The Prisoner line of wines continues to expand with the release of a new pinot noir, which joins three other “Prisoner” branded wines — not to mention the plethora of other wines produced by the company under different labels. Today we look at the new pinot, plus the latest releases...
DRINKS
Bakery and Snacks

The search is on for the world’s best Scotch Pie

Scottish Bakers has confirmed the World Championship Scotch Pie Awards is back in full swing after its COVID-impacted hiatus, and is calling for entries to root out pie perfection. Thanks to the pandemic, the competition curtailed efforts to find new ‘blood’, instead focussing on singling out the ultimate champion from...
FOOD & DRINKS
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Lifestyle
NewsBreak
Retail
Country
Scotland
NewsBreak
Drinks
NewsBreak
Food & Drinks
InsideHook

A Beard-Nominated Chicago Chef on the Secret to Not Hating Beets

Virtue, according to Chicago-born Erick Williams, means “of high moral standard,” and it’s the mindset behind the James Beard-nominated chef’s Hyde Park restaurant of the same name. Virtue opened back in November 2018 and oozed hospitality and kindness from the outset, with Williams serving as a mentor to many of his young protégés and regularly stepping out of the kitchen to converse with patrons during service. It’s no surprise that, once the pandemic hit, he quickly pivoted to feeding frontline hospital workers, offering forgivable loans to his staff, and selling comforting soul food dishes family-style.
FOOD & DRINKS
TrendHunter.com

Scotch Bonnet Hot Sauces

Merline's Caribbean Hot Sauce addresses consumer hot sauce needs and demands. The small-batch sauce is made with all-natural and organic ingredients, offering a unique scintillating taste of Haiti. Founded by John and Merlien, the Hot Sauce is available in three outstanding flavors: Orginal Hot, Original Medium, and Pineapple Rhum. Merline's...
FOOD & DRINKS
The Independent

The best whisky advent calendars for Christmas 2021: Dram-filled treats to enjoy all month long

Sherry might be Santa’s typical tipple, but your countdown to Christmas can be significantly more sophisticated with a whisky advent calendar.Any whisky lover knows the drink has been having a serious renaissance of late, soaring in popularity and no longer languishing under its erstwhile stuffy, “old man” image. In fact, the Edrington–Beam Suntory UK Whisky Yearbook forecast predicted that the UK whisky industry is expected to be worth an incredible £2.44bn by 2022.And while advent calendars are generally more associated with tiny bits of cheap, child-friendly chocolate, this selection is a rather more serious affair, packing a hefty array of...
DRINKS
The Independent

7 best cocktail making kits to impress your friends with your mixology

While the prospect of sitting in an actual cocktail bar is a reality once again, it’s still easier than ever to create exciting drinks at home.Lockdown saw a boom in sales for premium spirits. And drinks market analysts International Wine and Spirit Research have forecast a 13 per cent increase in market share by 2024 – something which is, at least in part, due to a surging interest in at-home cocktail-making.There are now a dazzling array of kits on offer to help aspiring mixologists with their happy hour kitchen experiments, and we spent 16 hours finding and testing the best...
RECIPES
Elle

These are the Best-Reviewed Blazers on Amazon

Blazers have come a long way since Melanie Griffith sported them in Working Girl. Once confined to the boardroom, blazers have taken on a more versatile reputation as an effortlessly elegant layer that can be dressed up with a midi dress or pared down with a simple T-shirt and jeans. Not only do blazers work overtime for you and your wardrobe, but it's also surprisingly easy to find one that matches your style.
RELATIONSHIP ADVICE
The Independent

Christmas food and drink 2021: Our guide to this year’s festive offerings from M&S, Aldi and more

In the words of Love Actually’s Billy Mack: “I feel it in my fingers, I feel it in my toes, Christmas is all around me, and so the feeling grows”.If you’re yet to get excited then an advent calendar is the perfect place to start. But, if, like us, your Christmas is all about the food and drink, then planning your menu is sure to ramp up the anticipation, big time.After last year’s cancelled celebrations, 2021’s festivities should more than make up for it. And judging by the festive food and drink offerings, supermarkets have clearly upped the ante in...
GROCERY & SUPERMAKET
Beach Radio

Congratulations! One of the BEST Bakeries in America is Right Here in New Jersey

Is the "bakery" the best "comfort food" store that you know? I kinda have to think it is. When I think bakery I think sweet treats, fresh bread, and more. The bakery is that shop that has all the foods I want to eat on the couch with a cup of coffee. Hence the idea that it is the "comfort food store". We have fantastic bakeries here at the Jersey Shore, but only one bakery in all of New Jersey made the Food & Wine list of "Best 100 Bakeries in America".
RESTAURANTS
InsideHook

A New Survey Reveals Brewery Owners Are Overwhelmingly White Men

If you’re at all familiar with the world of craft beer, these statistics shouldn’t be surprising, but that doesn’t make them any less upsetting: according to a new survey conducted by the Brewers Association, the vast majority of brewery owners are white men. The Brewers Association selected 500 random breweries...
DRINKS
InsideHook

The Espresso Martini Revival Doesn’t Deserve Your Backlash

The espresso martini is having a moment, and apparently it’s not going over so well with some bartenders. That’s the conclusion reached by Chris Crowley at Grub Street, who does a nice job summarizing the latest drinks trend that is causing some consternation at New York bars due to its mixture of hot and cold ingredients and the increased demand for a cocktail that actually takes a bit of time to prepare properly.
NEW YORK CITY, NY
InsideHook

InsideHook

New York City, NY
8K+
Followers
12K+
Post
1M+
Views
ABOUT

InsideHook brings you advice and recommendations on menswear, dining, fitness, travel and more. Let us help you live your best life.

 https://www.insidehook.com/

Comments / 0

Community Policy