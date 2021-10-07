Family Sues City of Arlington, TX After Toddler Dies From Brain-Eating Amoeba At Public Splash Pad

A man averted a major tragedy after allegedly jumping out of a hi-rise building window and plunging nine stories in Jersey City, New Jersey. According to The New York Post, a man jumped from the building, landed on a BMW, and miraculously survived. However, he suffered several injuries, and his right arm was dangling from the side of his body. The aftermath of the incident, which took place on Wednesday, was caught on a cell phone video.

