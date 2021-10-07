Family Sues City of Arlington, TX After Toddler Dies From Brain-Eating Amoeba At Public Splash Pad
A family in Arlington, TX is suing the city after losing their 3-year-old to a brain-eating amoeba the toddler caught at a public splash pad. On Monday, the parents of Bakari Williams filed a $1 million lawsuit for the death of their child, Star-Telegram reports. Tariq Williams and Kayla Mitchell say Bakari was hospitalized on September 5, one day after playing at the Don Misenhimer Park splash pad.www.blackenterprise.com
