AstraZeneca asks FDA to authorize COVID antibody treatment

By Associated Press
FOXBusiness
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleAstraZeneca, the drugmaker that developed one of the first COVID-19 vaccines, has asked the U.S. Food and Drug Administration to authorize the emergency use of a first-of-a-kind antibody treatment to prevent the disease. Ticker Security Last Change Change %. AZN ASTRAZENECA PLC 60.58 +0.71 +1.19%. The Anglo-Swedish company said Tuesday...

healththoroughfare.com

Experts Release New Pfizer-Related Warning

The coronavirus vaccines remain in the spotlight. Now, it’s been revealed that experts have something important to say to patients who have gotten the Pfizer vaccine. Check out the latest reports coming from CNN below. People’s immunity following the Pfizer vaccine. It’s been just reported that people’s immunity starts to...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
FOXBusiness

FDA authorizes first e-cigarette, cites benefit for smokers

For the first time, the Food and Drug Administration on Tuesday authorized an electronic cigarette, saying the vaping device from R.J. Reynolds can help smokers cut back on conventional cigarettes. E-cigarettes have been sold in the U.S. for more than a decade with minimal government oversight or research. Facing a...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna or J&J, This Is Likely the Soonest You Can Get a Booster

If you got a double dose of the Moderna COVID-19 vaccine or the single shot made by Johnson & Johnson (J&J) earlier this year, you're likely on edge these days, wondering when it will be your turn to get a booster. It's been a month since the U.S. Food and Drug Administration's (FDA) advisory committee voted unanimously to recommend the emergency use authorization (EUA) of a booster dose from Pfizer, which was the first of the three COVID-19 vaccines in the U.S. to submit its necessary paperwork. Less than a week later, the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention's (CDC) advisory committee met and then it only took a day for CDC director Rochelle Walensky, MD, to endorse the recommendation. Ever since, eligible Pfizer recipients have been lining up to get their boosters, but the message has been clear to those who got one of the other two COVID-19 vaccines—don't try to wiggle your way into the queue for a Pfizer booster; wait your turn to boost with the original vaccine you received. Now, however, we finally have a solid idea of what the booster timeline looks like for those who got Moderna or Johnson & Johnson. Read on to find out when it'll finally be your turn!
PHARMACEUTICALS
FingerLakes1

Ivermectin

COVID-19 has entered the courtrooms as families fight to give loved ones one last chance with ivermectin. New York’s latest battle with COVID-19 is now involving the courts, as families sue hospitals in an attempt to save their family members in comas and on ventilators due to the virus. According to the Daily Messenger, there are at least 14 ...
LAW
FOXBusiness

FDA Staff Don’t Take Position on Moderna COVID-19 Booster

Food and Drug Administration staffers in an unusual move didn’t take a stance on Moderna Inc.’s application for a booster dose, indicating there may not be sufficient data to support the extra dose. FDA staff, after reviewing a drugmaker’s application, often weigh in whether it should be given a go-ahead....
PUBLIC HEALTH
FOXBusiness

FDA to meet over Moderna, Johnson & Johnson vaccine booster shots

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) will meet this week to debate whether or not extra doses of the Moderna, Inc. and Johnson & Johnson Janssen COVID-19 vaccines should be distributed, to whom and when. The agency's advisers will give their recommendation on the matter before the FDA makes...
INDUSTRY
FOXBusiness

Top Ohio hospitals requiring COVID-19 vaccinations for transplant candidates, donors

Two of the largest hospitals in Northeast Ohio will now require their transplant candidates and living donors to be fully vaccinated against COVID-19. A spokesperson for the Cleveland Clinic told FOX Business that the health and safety of its patients is a "top priority" and emphasized that the "FDA-authorized vaccines have been determined to be safe and effective and are the best way to prevent severe illness and death from COVID-19."
CLEVELAND, OH
MarketWatch

Protagonist Therapeutics shares soar after FDA lifts clinical hold on its experimental cancer drug

Shares of Protagonist Therapeutics Inc. soared 87.0% in premarket trading on Monday after the company said the Food and Drug Administration had lifted a clinical hold on clinical trials of rusfertide, its experimental blood cancer treatment. The hold was put into place over concerns of skin tumors from animal research and a deeper examination of four new cancer cases that emerged during a clinical trial. No safety concerns were identified during the hold. The investigational treatment is expected to move forward into a Phase 3 clinical trial for polycythemia vera in the first quarter of next year. SVB Leerink analyst Joseph Schwartz told investors that lifting the clinical hold is a "very welcomed surprise, given the hold was disclosed less than a month ago, and it was unclear how long it would last." Protagonist's stock is down 9.5% so far this year, while the broader S&P 500 is up 16.9%.
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
pharmaceutical-technology.com

Brii Biosciences files EUA with US FDA for Covid-19 combination therapy

Brii Biosciences has filled an emergency use authorization (EUA) application with the US Food and Drug Administration (FDA) for its combination therapy, BRII-196/BRII-198, to treat Covid-19 patients. BRII-196/BRII-198 is a SARS-CoV-2 neutralising monoclonal antibody combination therapy, which is intended to treat non-hospitalised Covid-19 patients at high risk of clinical progression...
MEDICAL & BIOTECH
KHOU

Pfizer asks for FDA authorization for COVID vaccine for kids ages 5-12

Pfizer asked the U.S. government Thursday to allow use of its COVID-19 vaccine in children ages 5 to 11 -- and if regulators agree, shots could begin within a matter of weeks. Many parents and pediatricians are clamoring for protection for children younger than 12, today’s age cutoff for the vaccine made by Pfizer and its German partner BioNTech. Not only can youngsters sometimes get seriously ill, but keeping them in school can be a challenge with the coronavirus still raging in poorly vaccinated communities.
PUBLIC HEALTH
WKRC

Johnson & Johnson asks FDA to authorize COVID-19 booster shots

CINCINNATI (WKRC) – The next round of COVID-19 booster shots could be going into arms soon. Johnson & Johnson asked federal regulators Tuesday to authorize a booster for its vaccine. Johnson & Johnson submitted data asking the Food and Drug Administration to approve its COVID-19 booster shot. While a booster...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Best Life

Half of People Who Get a Pfizer Booster Have These 2 Side Effects, CDC Says

It's only been a week since the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) and Food and Drug Administration (FDA) officially endorsed a booster shot of the Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine for certain populations of the U.S. But with boosters being tested prior to that green light and since third doses were already approved for the immunocompromised, there is already some data on which side effects are most common with Pfizer boosters.
INDUSTRY

