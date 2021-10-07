Get Growing: How small businesses can prepare for goverment grants

When it comes to taking on ransomware, small businesses face unique challenges that can effectively sideline an entire business. Not every organization has the same level of leadership buy-in for their technical teams, and ransomware attackers have learned ways to effectively exploit these disparities. If the CEO or the C-suite struggles to see the case for security, even if the IT department clearly does, it can leave a small business a sitting duck.

