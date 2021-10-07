CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Get Growing: How small businesses can prepare for goverment grants

By Lindsay Mueller
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe Covid-19 pandemic hit small businesses across the United States hard, specifically impacting women- and minority-owned businesses hardest. When looking towards recovery, many governments have supported small businesses’ resiliency through grants, such as the State of Illinois’ Back to Business Grant, which is open for Illinois small businesses through October 13th, 2021. Applying for government grants can be a complicated process, but there are steps business owners can take to make the process a little bit easier both now and in the future.

