This tiny Belgian plane 'sniffs' out polluting ships

The UK could store enough power in underground reservoirs during the summer to get it through winter in future, according to a report which backs hydrogen technology.The Energy Networks Association said that by using the spare electricity generated by wind and solar farms during the summer to create hydrogen, the UK can meet its increased demand during the winter months.A report from the trade body found that there is enough space in old oil and gas fields to store the hydrogen that households and businesses will need through the colder months.The research was reviewed by British Gas owner Centrica and...

ENERGY INDUSTRY ・ 1 DAY AGO