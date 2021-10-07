CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
This tiny Belgian plane 'sniffs' out polluting ships

By Sean Fleming
World Economic Forum
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe shipping sector is responsible for an estimated 940 million tonnes of CO2 emissions per year. Testing an individual ship’s emissions levels can take a whole day, but equipment on board a small plane means up to 15 ships per hour can be tested. Pollution from shipping is projected to...

www.weforum.org

