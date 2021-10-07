Rachel Maddow After Surgery to Remove Skin Cancer: 'I'm Going to Be Totally Fine'
Rachel Maddow revealed she recently underwent surgery to remove a cancerous mole from her neck, telling her audience that she will be "totally fine" during last night's broadcast on MSNBC. The primetime host, who recently inked a massive contract which will pay her $30 million to work less, shared the story of attending a minor league baseball game and her longtime partner, Susan Mikula, noticing the mole from the next seat.www.thebiglead.com
Comments / 1