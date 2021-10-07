Murder Suspect In Warren Native’s Death Kills Himself During Arrest

The third defendant in a Minnesota realtor’s tragic death was found guilty of perpetrating the ambush murder, the Hennepin County Attorney’s Office said on Monday. Jurors found Elsa Segura, 29, guilty of aiding and abetting premeditated first-degree murder, aiding and abetting attempted premeditated first-degree murder, aiding and abetting kidnapping, and aiding and abetting first-degree murder while committing kidnapping. Cedric Berry, 42, and Berry Davis, 42, were already sentenced to life without parole for shooting and killing 28-year-old Monique Baugh, a mother of two. They were convicted of first-degree premeditated murder, and attempted second-degree murder for trying to kill Baugh’s boyfriend, Jon Mitchell-Momoh. That leaves remaining defendant Lyndon Wiggins, who was Segura’s boyfriend. Wiggins reportedly had a business dispute with Mitchell-Momoh (Mitchell-Momoh reportedly testified that the dispute was related to a music label partnership; Segura claimed the dispute was related to drugs).

MINNESOTA STATE ・ 21 DAYS AGO