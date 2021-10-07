CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Murder Suspect In Warren Native’s Death Kills Himself During Arrest

By Erie News Now
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleWARREN (Erie News Now) – There are new developments in the murder of Warren county native, Alexis Robinault-Sharkey. She had moved to Texas, and was found dead in November of last year. Wednesday, we learned her husband, Thomas Sharkey, was wanted in her murder. And as U.S. Marshals tried to...

