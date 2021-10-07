CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Public Safety

Europe Poised to Ban Police Use of Facial Recognition

 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleEurope is once again establishing itself as a leader in privacy protection, preparing to ban the use of facial recognition by law enforcement. Facial recognition is widely used by law enforcement around the world, but the practice is highly controversial. Studies have shown that many facial recognition algorithms unfairly target people of color. There are also concerns about how data is collected, with companies like Clearview AI drawing criticism for scraping social media platforms to collect photos without consent.

HackerNoon

Hacking Facial Recognition: How To Protect Your Company Agaist It

Identity theft is increasingly becoming more of a threat with each passing year. One of the most recent developments to fight identity fraud is called "liveness," or "facial biometrics identification. However, liveness detection is not infallible. There are varying levels of security, and not all facial biometrics software protects against more cunning tricks. Fortunately, the most common modes of scamming have been identified. According to a global average calculated by IBM, data breaches cost companies about $3.86 million per instance. The two most common ways fraudsters attempt to circumvent verification software: spoofing and bypassing. To Stay Protected the most secure solutions should analyze parameters such as eye reflection, skin texture, image depth, capillary blood flow. The second qualification is to understand how the solution encrypts sensitive data.
federalnewsnetwork.com

CBP building on facial recognition successes as travelers reap benefits of expedited process

To date, U.S. Customs and Border Protection has processed over 100 million travelers through facial biometrics. Facial recognition technology has been championed by supporters for benefits such as improved security and streamlining a wide array of processes. But it continues facing opposition over concerns about issues such as privacy and demographic bias.
biometricupdate.com

New facial recognition ethics tool being tested in the Netherlands

A reality-check pilot project has been launched in the Netherlands to see if a proposed governance framework can mitigate the risks inherent in facial recognition surveillance. The project is introduced and described in a new white paper published by the public-private World Economic Forum. The result is not suggested as...
PC Perspective

Clearview Is Not Backing Down On Facial Recognition, They’re Doubling Down

Clearview AI is a facial recognition company which quietly collected billions of images from social media and other sites on the web, to develop a product to allow you to instantly find all the images a certain face appears in. They offered a service which would allow you to submit a picture including a persons face and Clearview AI would send every picture they were in which was posted to the internet and scraped by their systems.
TravelPulse

What Role Will Facial Recognition Tech Play in Post-Pandemic Travel?

The COVID-19 pandemic has prompted the expansion and accelerated development of various touchless technologies, with facial recognition being one among them. We spoke with CEO Rob Watts, of cutting-edge facial recognition software company Corsight, about facial recognition tech’s expanding role within the travel space, and how it stands to benefit both consumers and industry stakeholders amid COVID-19, and beyond.
VentureBeat

AI Weekly: EU facial recognition ban highlights need for U.S. legislation

This week, The European Parliament, the body responsible for adopting European Union (EU) legislation, passed a non-binding resolution calling for a ban on law enforcement use of facial recognition technology in public places. The resolution, which also proposes a moratorium on the deployment of predictive policing software, would restrict the use of remote biometric identification unless it’s to fight “serious” crime, such as kidnapping and terrorism.
biometricupdate.com

Clearview launches facial recognition tools to deblur images and remove masks

A pair of new features have been added to Clearview AI’s facial recognition capabilities to help law enforcement identify people of interest in investigations more easily if their faces are covered or obscured. Clearview CEO Hoan Ton-That told Wired that the company has added machine learning tools to “deblur” pictures,...
wsau.com

Europe poised for more climate policy after 2021 overhaul

BRUSSELS (Reuters) – The European Commission will in 2022 follow this year’s bumper package of climate law with further proposals, including tighter air pollution limits and a system of carbon removal certificates, a draft policy plan seen by Reuters showed. As the European Union strives to cut net greenhouse gas...
spglobal.com

FTC nominee's research shows focus on facial recognition, privacy rights

The nomination of legal scholar Alvaro Bedoya to the Federal Trade Commission signals the potential for the agency to tackle regulations regarding the use of facial recognition technology. As the Federal Trade Commission's regulatory agenda begins to take shape under newly appointed Chair Lina Khan, the agency has started actions...
WTAJ

Cyberattacks concerning to most in US: Pearson/AP-NORC poll

RICHMOND, Va. (AP) — Most Americans across party lines have serious concerns about cyberattacks on U.S. computer systems and view China and Russia as major threats, according to a new poll. The poll by The Pearson Institute and The Associated Press-NORC Center for Public Affairs Research shows that about 9 in 10 Americans are at […]
The Independent

4 detained during massive pro-EU protest in Poland

Police in Warsaw said Monday that four people, including a nephew of the prime minister, were detained during a massive protest against government policy that critics say could cost Poland its European Union membership. Organizers and Warsaw authorities say that up to 100,000 people took part in the protest in downtown Warsaw Sunday to show their support for the EU. A nephew of Prime Minister Mateusz Morawiecki alleged that a police officer kicked him in the head while he was on the ground being detained.Warsaw Police spokesman Sylwester Marczak confirmed the temporary detention of Franek Broda, with the use...
The Independent

Uber sued over ‘racist’ facial recognition algorithm that locks out workers

Uber is being sued over its ‘racist’ facial recognition algorithm which is five times less likely to recognise darker-skin drivers, preventing them from signing on to work.The Independent Workers’ Union of Great Britain (IWUGB) is bringing the action on behalf of an anonymous driver who says they were locked out so many times that their account was terminated, claiming indirect racial discrimination.It is also calling for a boycott of Uber and is protesting outside the the London headquarters of the ride-hailing company.Drivers are asked to scan their face, at random intervals, in order to access the back-end of Uber’s system....
datasciencecentral.com

Sunglasses and Face Mask Won't Fool Facial Recognition Systems Any More

Tips to fool facial recognition systems are fast becoming obsolete. New research using partial features is showing a high success rate. The future looks bleak for privacy advocates. Facial recognition systems have exploded in popularity in the last couple of years. From filing for unemployment benefits to Uber identity checks,...
pymnts

UAE Digital-First Bank Mashreq NEO Debuts Facial Recognition

Digital bank Mashreq NEO, based in the United Arab Emirates, is letting residents open bank accounts with facial recognition technology, the Khaleej Times reported. The initiative is happening in partnership with the Ministry of Interior of the UAE. It will use the ministry’s facial recognition verification system, which employs technology to validate and authenticate the holder of an official document to mitigate fraud, according to the report.
The Independent

Facebook expands harassment policy to protect public figures

Facebook will expand its policies on harassment to remove more harmful content, the company said Wednesday in its latest change following congressional testimony from a whistleblower who faulted the social media giant for not doing enough to stop harmful content.Under the new, more detailed harassment policy, Facebook will bar content that degrades or sexualizes public figures, including celebrities, elected officials and others in the public eye. Existing policies already prohibit similar content about private individuals.Another change will add more protections from harassment to government dissidents, journalists and human rights activists around the world. In many nations, social media harassment...
