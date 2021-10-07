Europe Poised to Ban Police Use of Facial Recognition
Europe is once again establishing itself as a leader in privacy protection, preparing to ban the use of facial recognition by law enforcement. Facial recognition is widely used by law enforcement around the world, but the practice is highly controversial. Studies have shown that many facial recognition algorithms unfairly target people of color. There are also concerns about how data is collected, with companies like Clearview AI drawing criticism for scraping social media platforms to collect photos without consent.www.webpronews.com
