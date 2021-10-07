Europe Poised to Ban Police Use of Facial Recognition

Identity theft is increasingly becoming more of a threat with each passing year. One of the most recent developments to fight identity fraud is called "liveness," or "facial biometrics identification. However, liveness detection is not infallible. There are varying levels of security, and not all facial biometrics software protects against more cunning tricks. Fortunately, the most common modes of scamming have been identified. According to a global average calculated by IBM, data breaches cost companies about $3.86 million per instance. The two most common ways fraudsters attempt to circumvent verification software: spoofing and bypassing. To Stay Protected the most secure solutions should analyze parameters such as eye reflection, skin texture, image depth, capillary blood flow. The second qualification is to understand how the solution encrypts sensitive data.

TECHNOLOGY ・ 12 DAYS AGO