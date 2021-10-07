CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Music

Tears for Fears Return for First Album in 17 Years

By Daniel Kreps
New Haven Register
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleSeventeen years after Tears for Fears last released an album of new music, the beloved band behind “Head Over Heels,” “Shout” and “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” will return in 2022 with The Tipping Point. Ahead of the LP’s arrival on February 25th via Concord Records, Tears for Fears...

www.nhregister.com

Comments / 0

Related
American Songwriter

Joshua Radin Delves Into the Fear of Intimacy on New Album

Joshua Radin, a tremendously successful songwriter, joins Michael Franti’s Stay Human podcast for an in-depth conversation on Radin’s career, achievements, and newest album The Ghost and the Wall. Looking back on Radin’s relationship with music, he explains that becoming a songwriter wasn’t necessarily something he expected. Writing songs didn’t come...
MUSIC
mxdwn.com

Album Review: Vapors of Morphine – Fear & Fantasy

With their latest album, Fear & Fantasy, the Massachusetts-based band Vapors of Morphine promise to pull the listener “deeper and deeper into that hazy state between consciousness and unconsciousness.” But they don’t quite get people there—in fact, they’ll probably leave listeners more on the unconscious side. Vapors of Morphine is...
ROCK MUSIC
RELATED PEOPLE
Person
Curt Smith
wmagazine.com

Everything We Know About 30, Adele’s First Album in Six Years

Adele is second only to Rihanna in practically torturing her fanbase with the wait for new music. It’s been six years since the 33-year-old singer-songwriter released her third album, 25, but as of the past few days, there have been numerous hints that something is coming. It all started with the telltale sign of a musician’s new era: a change in avatar on Twitter and Instagram. Around 24 hours later, on Tuesday morning, Adele made things official, posting an Instagram and her first tweet since announcing she was hosting Saturday Night Live around this time last year.
CELEBRITIES
heatworld

Tears For Fears: where are they now?

Alongside the likes of Spandau Ballet, Wham!, Eurythmics and Culture Club, pop rock duo Tears For Fears dominated the charts in the 80s with smash hit singles like Mad World, Shout and Everybody Wants to Rule the World. But, like many bands at the peak of their career, Roland Orzabal...
MUSIC
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Tears For Fears#Rolling Stone#The Tipping Point#Concord Records
this song is sick

Bonobo Announces New Album ‘Fragments,’ His First in 4 Years

The wait is now over for Bonobo fans. The hailed melodic mastermind has just announced his first new studio album since 2017’s Migration. The news comes alongside a new single titled “Rosewood,” something he cryptically teased last week. The new project is titled Fragments and is set for a release...
MUSIC
New Haven Register

Soft Cell Share 'Mini Noir' Single 'Bruises on My Illusions' From First Album in 20 Years

Soft Cell have shared their new single “Bruises on My Illusions” from the synth-pop duo’s first album in 20 years, *Happiness Not Included. Singer Marc Almond and keyboardist Dave Ball — the duo behind Eighties hits like “Tainted Love,” “Sex Dwarf,” and “Bedsitter” — will release their new LP on February 25th, 2022; Soft Cell last released Cruelty Without Beauty in 2002.
MUSIC
Punknews.org

Rufio to reissue first album on cassette

Rufio is going to reissue their debut album Perhaps, I Suppose on cassette. The album was previously issued on CD via The Militia Group. The new tape version is out now via Ratgirl records.
MUSIC
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Entertainment
NewsBreak
Facebook
NewsBreak
Music
NewsBreak
Instagram
mix929.com

Tears for Fears announce new album after 17-year hiatus

It’s been 17 years since Tears for Fears have released new music but on Thursday, the English rockers confirmed they have a new album on the way. The “Everybody Wants to Rule the World” singers revealed that their seventh studio album, named The Tipping Point, is due out early next year.
MUSIC
allaccess.com

Halsey Performs Two Songs, One With Lindsey Buckingham, On 'SNL'

HALSEY performed a pair of songs from her chart-topping album, "If I Can’t Have Love, I Want Power," on “SATURDAY NIGHT LIVE” in the superstar's fourth appearance as musical guest on the show,.hotsted by KIM KARDASHIAN WEST. The GRAMMY-nominated, multi-Platinum artist gave a powerful solo performance of the album’s first...
MUSIC
westcentralsbest.com

Band Of Horses Announce First Album In More Than 5 Years "Things Are Great"

Today, Band of Horses are announcing their sixth studio album and their first record in more than five years, Things Are Great which will be released January 21, 2022 via BMG. Sonically the album is a return to their earlier work and the kind of raw ethos that lies at the heart of Band of Horses.
MUSIC
Rolling Stone

Hear Michael Kiwanuka’s Emotive New Single ‘Beautiful Life’

Michael Kiwanuka has released a new single, “Beautiful Life,” recorded in London with producer St Francis Hotel. The ethereal song serves as the title music for filmmaker Orlando von Einsiedel’s new documentary, Convergence: Courage in a Crisis, out on Netflix Tuesday. “In this song I wanted to focus on the feeling that there’s a real strength in the human spirit when you try to look for beauty even in difficult situations,” Kiwanuka said in a statement. “Of course, in some situations that becomes more and more difficult.” He continued, “But I just wanted to ponder on that and wonder what life would be like if I lived it like that. Ultimately whatever people feel from hearing the song is ok with me. But what I was trying to emit through the music was a feeling of defiance. A feeling of strength through adversity.” “Beautiful Life” is the musician’s first new music since he released his last album, Kiwanuka, in 2019. That album marked Kiwanuka’s third solo effort and first since 2016’s Love & Hate (and won Britain’s coveted Mercury Prize). Kiwanuka is currently working on his fourth album, with tour dates scheduled for the spring of 2022.
MUSIC

Comments / 0

Community Policy