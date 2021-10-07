CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Environment

WDHN Storm Team: One more day of rain before drier weather returns to the Wiregrass

By Andrew Clarke
wdhn.com
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleDOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’re seeing wet weather once again to start off the day across the Wiregrass, with light to moderate rain moving in from the Florida Panhandle. You’ll definitely want to have the rain jacket or umbrella on hand as you go out the door! Additionally, roads are pretty wet out there as well, so you may want to take some extra time in getting to your destination. Unfortunately, we can expect this mass of rain to stick around as we go through the rest of the morning, so even if you’re not going out right now, you’ll still need the rain gear if you’re planning on going out and about later on.

www.wdhn.com

Comments / 0

Related
WIFR

Quiet Tuesday before more storm chances this week

ROCKFORD, Ill. (WIFR) - Many were waking up Tuesday to that pesky mist falling this morning. Luckily as an area of low pressure continues to move east, it will bring the rain and some clouds along with it. However, there are more storm chances this week in the Stateline. It...
ROCKFORD, IL
wdhn.com

WDHN Storm Team: Changes coming this weekend

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Yet another beautiful day in the Wiregrass! Clouds will be clearing out tonight, and temperatures will be dropping down to the middle 60s. Wednesday will once again be mostly sunny with afternoon highs peaking in the middle and upper 80s. Thursday and Friday will both be...
ENVIRONMENT
fox2detroit.com

Metro Detroit weather: A dry Wednesday before rain returns

DETROIT (FOX 2) - Hello, good morning, here we are, celebrating hump day on a dry note! Rain returns tomorrow, but today it's just a touch cooler to start the day with temps fading into the 50's/low60's under mixed sky conditions. Expect a rebound back into the '70s under partly sunny skies.
ENVIRONMENT
wearegreenbay.com

More rain chances return Wednesday

The latest northeast Wisconsin weather forecast from Storm Team 5…. Clouds increasing Wednesday morning as a powerful Autumn storm system churns to the west by the Dakotas. In addition to the clouds, we will have several rain chances move in. Midday into the afternoon is the first chance of showers, and another batch will be scattered thunderstorms in the evening – but the main take away will that it will not be raining all day long. Highs will be in the mid and upper 60s.
IN THIS ARTICLE
#One More Day#Drier#Wdhn#Wdhn Storm Team#Highs
vandaliaradio.com

Showers and Storms for today and tonight—rain with us over the next few days

We will see showers and storms today and rain will stay with us over the next few days. We have a chance of showers and storms for this afternoon with a high of 78. And, showers and storms for tonight with a low of 65. In the latest Situation Report from the National Weather Service in St. Louis it states that a few strong to severe storms are expected—but it looks like any possibility of that would be off to our northwest in northeast and central Missouri. The biggest threat with any severe storm today or tonight would be damaging winds up to 60 miles per hour.
ENVIRONMENT
wdhn.com

WDHN Storm Team: Changes are coming in the extended forecast

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — Happy Wednesday morning everyone! We’re seeing mostly clear skies and seasonably cool temperatures in the low to mid 60s to kick off the mid point of the work week. If you are planning on going and about early on, definitely make sure to have a light jacket with you! As we go through the rest of the morning, you’ll be able to shed it as temperatures warm rather quickly thanks to ample sunshine area-wide.
ENVIRONMENT
CBS Chicago

Chicago Weather: Watch Out For Showers

CHICAGO (CBS) — According to CBS 2 meteorologist Mary Kay Kleist, southerly winds will increase during the day Wednesday ahead of our next system. Two rounds of rain are expected.   (Credit: CBS) The first one by midday with the warm front. The warmest time of the day may actually be closer to sunset. The second round arrives after dark as the cold front moves into our area. The Storm Prediction Center has our ADI under a “marginal” risk (level 1) for severe weather, especially with the second round. Another system increases rain chances to close the workweek. Dry & more “fall-like” this weekend. (Credit: CBS) TONIGHT: Partly cloudy. Patchy fog. Low 57. WEDNESDAY: Showers and storms. High 73. THURSDAY: Scattered showers. High 70. (Credit: CBS)
CHICAGO, IL

Comments / 0

Community Policy