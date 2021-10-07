WDHN Storm Team: One more day of rain before drier weather returns to the Wiregrass

DOTHAN, Ala. (WDHN) — We’re seeing wet weather once again to start off the day across the Wiregrass, with light to moderate rain moving in from the Florida Panhandle. You’ll definitely want to have the rain jacket or umbrella on hand as you go out the door! Additionally, roads are pretty wet out there as well, so you may want to take some extra time in getting to your destination. Unfortunately, we can expect this mass of rain to stick around as we go through the rest of the morning, so even if you’re not going out right now, you’ll still need the rain gear if you’re planning on going out and about later on.