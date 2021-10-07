The FDA Should Better Regulate Medical Algorithms
Medical algorithms are used across the health care spectrum to diagnose disease, offer prognosis, monitor patients’ health and assist with administrative tasks such as scheduling patients. But recent news in the U.S. is filled with stories of these technologies running amok. From sexual trauma victims being unfairly labeled as “high-risk” by substance-abuse-scoring algorithms to diagnostic algorithms failing to detect sepsis cases in more than 100 health systems nationwide to clinical decision support (CDS) software systematically discriminating against millions of Black patients by discouraging necessary referrals to complex care—this problem abounds. And it extends our pandemic as well. In a review of 232 machine-learning algorithms designed to detect COVID-19, none were of clinical use.www.scientificamerican.com
