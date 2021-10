When it comes to finding the “perfect” diet, there are...dissenting opinions. Keto, carb-free, all protein, no protein, Mediterranean, or plant-based — the list goes on and on. It’s hard to judge which diet is best for each individual person, but many dietitians agree that adopting a whole foods, plant-based diet is one of the healthiest choices that one can make. What is a whole foods diet, you may ask? Read on to find out how simple changes could yield big results!

DIETS ・ 5 DAYS AGO