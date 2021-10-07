CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Woman Jumps in 200 Degree Hot Spring at Yellowstone National Park to Save Dog

By cclements
 6 days ago
A 20-year-old woman from Washington is in a coma after jumping into a 200 degree Fahrenheit hot spring at Yellowstone National Park to save her dog. Laiha Slayton jumped into a boiling spring in Yellowstone National Park to save her dog that had run away. According to officials, the woman's father pulled her out of the spring. She suffered significant thermal burns from "her shoulders to feet". Officials also reported the dog died from its injuries.

