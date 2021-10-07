Woman Jumps in 200 Degree Hot Spring at Yellowstone National Park to Save Dog

WEST ROXBURY (CBS) – Boston firefighters worked for more than an hour to free a dog that was trapped in a drainpipe at Millennium Park in West Roxbury. It happened Wednesday afternoon around 2 p.m. Hubert was rescued from a drainpipe in Millennium Park (WBZ-TV) Firefighters used a camera to determine where the dog was located. “He’s a little overweight like some of us,” a Boston Drain worker said of the dog named Hubert. “It’s a 16 inch pipe, so as he’s moving forward, he can’t move back, so we just kind of hit him in the backside and the fire guys were able to pull him up out of the manhole.” Firefighters in a trench near where a dog was stuck in a drainpipe. (WBZ-TV) Crews eventually located and freed Hubert around 4 p.m. “Oh my gosh I just can’t believe the fire department and the police department and everybody that helped out,” the dog’s owner said. “This is one lucky dog.”

