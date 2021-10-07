KRQE Newsfeed: Road rage shooting, Stranger stabbing, Warmer and drier, Cracking down, Interesting discovery

[1] APD investigates suspected road rage shooting near Old Town APD is searching for the person who shot and killed a man in what appears to be a road rage incident near Old Town. The incident happened around 8:30 a.m. on Wednesday at Central and Rio Grande. Witnesses told police there was a confrontation between people in two cars when someone in one of the cars opened fire before fleeing the area. A man from the other car was killed. Police say that have a tentative IDE on the victim and believe he is from Albuquerque.