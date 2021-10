FAIRFIELD — The Solano County Elections Office on Wednesday certified with the state the official results from the Sept. 14 recall election. The report, as announced by the County Administrator’s Office, states that of the 157,307 Solano County voters who cast ballots, 62.66% (97,935) voted against the recall of Gov. Gavin Newsom and 37.34% (58,372) voted for the recall.