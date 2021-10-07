CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
FDA tackles rising childhood obesity by 'helping industry improve the underlying healthfulness of the food supply'

Cover picture for the articleAs part of a broad effort to reverse an alarming and profound increase in childhood obesity in the US during the pandemic, FDA seeks to improve children’s diets through imminent steps to limit exposure to toxic elements in baby food and reduce sodium levels, according to a top agency official.

FDA spells out lower sodium goals for food industry

NEW YORK (AP) — Food companies are coming under renewed pressure to use less salt after U.S. regulators spelled out long-awaited guidelines aimed at reducing sodium levels in dozens of foods including condiments, cereals, french fries and potato chips. The voluntary goals finalized Wednesday for 163 food categories are intended...
Janet Woodcock
New FDA guidance aims to drastically cut salt in food supply

The Food and Drug Administration is asking food manufacturers and restaurants to cut the salt in their products over the coming 2½ years with the goal of reducing Americans' overall sodium intake by 12%. The sweeping recommendation, announced Wednesday, is expected to cover a wide variety of foods — from...
US sets new lower salt target for food industry

US health authorities on Wednesday announced a new push for the food industry to slash the salt in its products, a serious public health problem in a country where half the population suffers from hypertension. The voluntary guidelines call for reducing average sodium consumption by about 12 percent by early 2024 -- from 3,400 to 3,000 milligrams per day. Susan Mayne, a food safety expert with the Food and Drug Administration, said the change would translate to consuming roughly 60 teaspoons less salt every year. According to the FDA, the US food safety regulator, Americans consume 50 percent more sodium than what is advised, and 95 percent of children aged two to 13 are over the recommended limit.
FDA issues food industry guidance to reduce sodium in processed and packaged foods

A cornerstone of the U.S. Food and Drug Administration’s public health mission is to reduce the burden of chronic disease through improved nutrition. The United States is facing a growing epidemic of preventable, diet-related conditions like cardiovascular disease, diabetes and obesity, and the agency’s work in this area has become even more urgent. For these reasons, the FDA is taking a critical step to further address preventable diet-related chronic diseases and advance health equity that will become one of the most significant public health nutrition interventions in a generation.
FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

(NEW YORK) -- The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper...
FDA sets new goal for lower salt in everyday American food

Oct 13 (Reuters) - The U.S. Food and Drug Administration on Wednesday is pushing to cut salt levels by an average of 12% in food ranging from packaged meats to cheese, trying to clamp down on a growing epidemic of preventable health issues that has plagued the country. In far-reaching...
FDA wants to radically reduce salt in nation’s food supply

Health officials are urging food manufacturers and services to take drastic action against America’s insatiable appetite for salt. The Food and Drug Administration has asked food-producing companies to slash the amount of salt in their products by at least 12%, giving businesses 2½ years to hit the mark, according to a statement made Wednesday.
