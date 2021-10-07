Gehlen Catholic Drops Crucial District Game Against South O’Brien
Gehlen Catholic met up with South O’Brien at home on Friday night and fell to the Wolverines by a 42-24 final score. Another matchup in Class A District 1 meant that Gehlen Catholic was going up against a team that could run the ball very well. South O’Brien entered the game averaging over 230 yards on the ground per game, and they came out running against the Jays. The first two Wolverine drives ended in touchdowns from Parker Struve. Gehlen Catholic Head Coach Jeremy Schindler says that his coaching staff was trying everything to shut down the run but was not being successful.klem1410.com
