CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Health

Acetaminophen Tablets Recalled In Canada Because A Label Error May Cause An Overdose Or Death

By Lisa Belmonte
Narcity
 6 days ago

Cover picture for the articleThe newest recall in Canada to be aware of is regarding acetaminophen tablets that could cause an overdose or even death because of an error on the label. On October 6, Health Canada reported that Teva Canada is recalling two lots of Novo-Gesic Forte Acetaminophen Tablets because the labelling error could lead to a person taking more than the maximum daily dosage for acetaminophen.

www.narcity.com

Comments / 0

Related
kclu.org

Coppertone recalls 5 sunscreen sprays because of a cancer-causing chemical

Coppertone has issued a recall for five of its aerosol sunscreen products after finding benzene, a cancer-causing chemical, in some batches. The company says that daily exposure levels believed to be detected in the products likely would not cause "adverse health consequences" given modeling by regulatory agencies. "Out of an...
PUBLIC HEALTH
Narcity

An Advil Recall Has Been Issued In Canada Due To Concerns About A ‘Labelling Error'

Health Canada has issued an Advil Cold & Sinus Day/Night Convenience Pack recall, due to a "labelling error" on some packs. On October 3, the government agency confirmed that "the foil backing on the blister pack is rotated upside down and misaligned, so the nighttime caplets are labelled as daytime caplets, and some daytime caplets are labelled as nighttime caplets."
PUBLIC HEALTH
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Health Canada#Labelling#Acetaminophen#Teva Canada#Din 00482323#Upc 068510028402#Upc 068510028808
YOU MAY ALSO LIKE
NewsBreak
Health
NewsBreak
Allergy
weareiowa.com

Recall alert: Athlete's foot, antifungal sprays may have cancer-causing agent

Bayer is recalling certain lots of its Lotrimin and Tinactin aerosol sprays because they could contain benzene, a chemical known to potentially cause cancer. It comes one day after Coppertone announced a recall on some of its sunscreen sprays for the same reason. The company said in a statement Friday...
HEALTH
wdrb.com

Study finds unusual illness linked to marijuana use on the rise

(CNN) -- An unusual illness is on the rise in the United States, especially in states that have legalized marijuana, according to a report by CNN. Habitual users of cannabis, including teenagers, are showing up in emergency rooms complaining of severe intestinal distress. "They are writhing, holding their stomach, complaining...
PHARMACEUTICALS
EatThis

Don't Take This Supplement Anymore, Experts Warn

Based on recent scientific evidence, many health experts are lukewarm to reluctant to recommend taking multivitamins or supplements. (The exceptions are vitamin C and vitamin D, which Dr. Anthony Fauci, the nation's top infectious-disease expert, has publicly recommended, saying good data indicates they may help improve immunity.) Multivitamins, in particular, have come under increased skepticism in recent years, after a major 2019 meta-analysis at Johns Hopkins involving 450,000 people found that they don't lower your risk of heart disease, cancer, cognitive decline, death after a heart attack or stroke, or early death in general.
HEALTH
Best Life

Drinking This Every Day Slashes Your Dementia Risk In Half, Study Says

Aging happens differently for each person, but it's a common fear for most that they'll be affected by cognitive decline as they get older. According to the World Health Organization (WHO), 55 million people worldwide have dementia, with the number expected to rise to 78 million by the year 2030 and 139 million by 2050. Unfortunately, unlike cardiovascular disease, the steps towards keeping your brain in good shape can be less clear. But according to one study, there's evidence that drinking this one popular beverage every day can cut your risk of developing dementia in half. Read on to see what you should be putting in your cup more regularly.
FOOD & DRINKS
EatThis

COVID Symptoms Usually Appear in This Order, Say Experts

You have a tickle in your throat, or cough a few times, maybe have a runny nose, and the thought crosses your mind: Is this COVID-19? While taking a test is the only way to be sure—a breakthrough infection, for example, may resemble a common cold, so get tested just in case—there are some telltale signs of COVID. One would be losing your sense of taste or smell, which happens to many, but not all, patients. The other would be a series of symptoms that appear in a particular order, according to a study from the University of Southern California. "This order is especially important to know when we have overlapping cycles of illnesses like the flu that coincide with infections of COVID-19," said Dr. Peter Kuhn, a USC professor of medicine, biomedical engineering, and aerospace and mechanical engineering. "Doctors can determine what steps to take to care for the patient, and they may prevent the patient's condition from worsening." Read on for the order they found—and to ensure your health and the health of others, don't miss these Sure Signs You've Already Had COVID.
PUBLIC HEALTH
BGR.com

If you have this vegetable in your fridge, throw it out immediately

Don't Miss: Amazing deals for Prime members only, $199 Roomba, $59 2K camera drone, $29 rainfall shower head, more We’ve seen listeria-based food recalls in the past, and now we have another one involving bagged packages of Kale from Kroger. The national supermarket chain announced a voluntary recall a few days ago with respect to its 16-ounce bags of Kale. During regular testing, listeria monocytogenes were found in some bags. Which Kale product is subject to the food recall? The bags of Kale subject to the food recall all have Korger branding. More specifically, they all have a UPC of 11110-18170 and a...
FOOD & DRINKS
whdh.com

FDA updates list of hand sanitizers that people should immediately stop using

(WHDH) — The United States Food and Drug Administration has updated its list of hand sanitizers that people should avoid using. Officials have tested certain artnaturals scent-free hand sanitizer labeled with “DIST. by artnaturals Gardena, CA 90248” and found unacceptable levels of benzene, acetaldehyde, and acetal contaminants, according to the FDA.
HEALTH
Best Life

If You Got Moderna, Dr. Fauci Warns Against Doing This

Health experts have been weighing the risks and benefits of offering booster doses over the last few months, leading up to a recent decision by the U.S. Food and Drug Administration (FDA) and the Centers for Disease Control and Prevention (CDC) to authorize a third shot of Pfizer to groups of people at high risk for severe COVID. This decision has resulted in hundreds of thousands of adults across the U.S. scheduling booster dose appointments for the coming weeks. But while some recipients of the other vaccines may be considering signing up for an additional dose despite not yet being authorized to do so, there is a reason you should wait—especially if you got the Moderna vaccine, White House Chief COVID adviser Anthony Fauci, MD, recently warned.
PUBLIC HEALTH

Comments / 0

Community Policy