Another cloudy day in Hutchinson — make the most of it with these activities

(HUTCHINSON, MN.) A cloudy day can feel like the perfect excuse to stay inside, but it doesn’t have to be. In fact, a cloudy Thursday is perfect for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Sprints day: Beginners and veteran enthusiasts alike know the frustration of wanting to go all-out with a new exercise or technique, but being thwarted by a broiler summer day. A cloudy day can be a perfect opportunity to take things up a notch without overheating.

Yard work: It might not be the first thing people think of, but a cool day can also be great for more strenuous outdoor tasks like mowing the lawn.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with clouds Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Hutchinson:

Thursday, October 7 Mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight High 73 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 58 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 79 °F, low 56 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 10 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 65 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 0 to 10 mph



