Kittanning Daily Weather Forecast

KITTANNING, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Partly sunny then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 79 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Friday, October 8 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 79 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 3 mph



Saturday, October 9 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then mostly cloudy overnight High 72 °F, low 56 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 55 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.