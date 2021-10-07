Daily Weather Forecast For Williston
WILLISTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 44 °F
- 8 to 14 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 67 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 60 °F, low 37 °F
- Breezy: 5 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 67 °F, low 40 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0