Daily Weather Forecast For Williston

WILLISTON, ND(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 44 °F 8 to 14 mph wind



Friday, October 8 Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms High 67 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 18 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 60 °F, low 37 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 67 °F, low 40 °F Windy: 21 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.