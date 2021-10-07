Fergus Falls Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
FERGUS FALLS, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- Windy: 18 mph
Friday, October 8
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 77 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 8 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 71 °F, low 52 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Sunday, October 10
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly clear overnight
- High 62 °F, low 44 °F
- Breezy: 3 to 9 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
