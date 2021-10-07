4-Day Weather Forecast For Warren
WARREN, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then patchy fog overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of Rain Showers
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Rain showers likely during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight
- High 70 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
