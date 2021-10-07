Weather Forecast For Silver City
SILVER CITY, NM(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 53 °F
- 7 to 12 mph wind
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 77 °F, low 52 °F
- 6 to 12 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 76 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 23 mph
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 65 °F, low 43 °F
- 5 to 12 mph wind
