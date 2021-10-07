CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Yankton, SD

4-Day Weather Forecast For Yankton

 6 days ago

YANKTON, SD(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0QcoOx_0cJzM6wm00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 78 °F, low 56 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight

    • High 84 °F, low 60 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Slight Chance of Rain Showers

    • High 80 °F, low 54 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

