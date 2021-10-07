CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Ontario, OR

Thursday rain in Ontario: Ideas to make the most of it

Ontario Times
Ontario Times
 6 days ago

(ONTARIO, OR) Thursday is set to be rainy in Ontario, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Ontario:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0uzZvk_0cJzM54300

  • Thursday, October 7

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 48 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Scattered rain showers during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 42 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 9 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 66 °F, low 39 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Mostly sunny then chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 36 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

