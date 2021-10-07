Connellsville Weather Forecast

CONNELLSVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 78 °F, low 62 °F Breezy: 7 mph



Friday, October 8 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 77 °F, low 61 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 9 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 70 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.