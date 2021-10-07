Connellsville Weather Forecast
CONNELLSVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly cloudy then isolated rain showers during the day; while isolated rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 78 °F, low 62 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 77 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Showers And Thunderstorms Likely
- High 70 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
