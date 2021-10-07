Weather Forecast For Riverton

RIVERTON, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 71 °F, low 46 °F Breezy: 2 to 8 mph



Friday, October 8 Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 66 °F, low 43 °F 13 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 58 °F, low 35 °F Breezy: 6 to 10 mph



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 63 °F, low 34 °F Light wind



