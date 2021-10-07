Weather Forecast For Riverton
RIVERTON, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 46 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 8 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of rain showers during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 66 °F, low 43 °F
- 13 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 58 °F, low 35 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 10 mph
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 63 °F, low 34 °F
- Light wind
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
