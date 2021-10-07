CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Gaylord, MI

Thursday set for rain in Gaylord — 3 ways to make the most of it

 6 days ago

(GAYLORD, MI) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Gaylord Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Gaylord:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0Zvewm_0cJzLz0L00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Cloudy during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 58 °F
    • Breezy: 5 to 10 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Patchy fog during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 70 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 0 to 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 58 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 74 °F, low 59 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

