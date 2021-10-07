Safford Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SAFFORD, AZ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 88 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 7 mph
Friday, October 8
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 6 to 9 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 87 °F, low 50 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 79 °F, low 49 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0