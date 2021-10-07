CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
The Dalles, OR

Take advantage of Thursday sun in The Dalles

The Dalles Journal
The Dalles Journal
 6 days ago

(THE DALLES, OR) A sunny Thursday is here for The Dalles, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for The Dalles:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0MqVdy_0cJzLvTR00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 41 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 42 °F
    • 6 to 12 mph wind

  • Saturday, October 9

    Mostly sunny during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 64 °F, low 47 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 59 °F, low 43 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
CBS News

Special Report: William Shatner launches to space with Blue Origin crew

A crew of four, including "Star Trek" actor William Shatner, blasted off for a 10-minute sub-orbital spaceflight aboard Blue Origin's New Shepard spacecraft. At age 90, Shatner became the oldest person ever to fly in space, courtesy of Blue Origin owner Jeff Bezos. "CBS Mornings" co-hosts Gayle King, Tony Dokoupil and Nate Burleson anchor this CBS News Special Report with correspondent Mark Strassmann at the launch site in West Texas.
AEROSPACE & DEFENSE
NBC News

Social Security checks going up by 5.9 percent, the highest increase in decades

WASHINGTON — The Social Security Administration announced Wednesday that recipients will receive a nearly 6 percent increase in benefits next year. The boost in benefits, which will affect nearly 70 million people, is being fueled by a spike in inflation caused by supply chain bottlenecks, worker shortages and other economic disruptions from the Covid pandemic.
BUSINESS
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
The Dalles, OR
The Associated Press

Coroner: Gabby Petito strangled 3-4 weeks before body found

CHEYENNE, Wyo. (AP) — Cross-country traveler Gabby Petito was strangled, a Wyoming coroner announced Tuesday. Petito, 22, died three to four weeks before her body was found Sept. 19 near an undeveloped camping area along the border of Grand Teton National Park in remote northern Wyoming, Teton County Coroner Dr. Brent Blue said in a news conference.
CHEYENNE, WY
ABC News

FDA recommends restaurants, food manufacturers cut back on use of salt

The U.S. Food and Drug Administration has released sweeping new guidance for the food industry to voluntarily reduce sodium in processed, packaged and prepared foods in an attempt to reduce Americans' consumption. "The FDA is issuing a final guidance, 'Voluntary Sodium Reduction Goals: Target Mean and Upper Bound Concentrations for...
FOOD SAFETY
IN THIS ARTICLE
#Food Truck#Nws
CNN

The bitter irony behind Jon Gruden's resignation

(CNN) — Jon Gruden's resignation as head coach of the Las Vegas Raiders is a prime example of what marketing strategists call "going off brand." Gruden resigned earlier this week after reports surfaced that he used racist, homophobic and misogynistic language in emails sent years ago while he worked as an ESPN analyst.
NFL
NBC News

A record 4.3 million workers walked off the job in August

The number of job openings in August took a breather from the record highs it had been notching in recent months, but a record 4.3 million workers walked off the job, according to the federal Job Openings and Labor Turnover Summary. Job openings fell from a record 10.9 million to...
BUSINESS
The Dalles Journal

The Dalles Journal

The Dalles, OR
58
Followers
269
Post
7K+
Views
ABOUT

With The Dalles Journal, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy