Take advantage of Thursday sun in The Dalles

(THE DALLES, OR) A sunny Thursday is here for The Dalles, but if you haven’t got any ideas for taking advantage of it, don’t worry, we’ve got you covered. Check out these ideas along with a four-day forecast.

Have a picnic: As the COVID-19 pandemic wears on, meeting a friend somewhere pretty with a basket of snacks can be a spontaneous way to enjoy a sunny afternoon in a safer environment than indoors. Risk levels should always be taken into account along with advice from health authorities on gathering sizes. Don’t forget your picnic blanket!

Try a new hobby: Why not mix it up? Whether it’s rollerblading, unicycling, or a Hacky Sack throwback, a sunny afternoon invites experimentation, and means that even whiffing here or there doesn’t feel quite so frustrating.

Take a walk and try a food truck: Anyone who lives in a city has had the feeling of wondering why they don’t know the various neighborhoods better. A great way to get out and sample what your local community has to offer while enjoying the fresh air is to take a walk and grab a bite.

Along with sun Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for The Dalles:

Thursday, October 7 Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 41 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 64 °F, low 42 °F 6 to 12 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while light rain likely overnight High 64 °F, low 47 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Light rain likely during the day; while chance of light rain then partly cloudy overnight High 59 °F, low 43 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.