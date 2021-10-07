Weather Forecast For Rock Springs
ROCK SPRINGS, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 63 °F, low 42 °F
- Breezy: 2 to 9 mph
Friday, October 8
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 57 °F, low 38 °F
- 7 to 14 mph wind
Saturday, October 9
Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 51 °F, low 33 °F
- Windy: 21 mph
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 54 °F, low 27 °F
- Light wind
Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
Comments / 0