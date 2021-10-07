Weather Forecast For Rock Springs

ROCK SPRINGS, WY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Mostly sunny then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 63 °F, low 42 °F Breezy: 2 to 9 mph



Friday, October 8 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms overnight High 57 °F, low 38 °F 7 to 14 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Rain showers likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight High 51 °F, low 33 °F Windy: 21 mph



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 54 °F, low 27 °F Light wind



