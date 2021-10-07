4-Day Weather Forecast For Meadville
MEADVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 78 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight
- High 75 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 70 °F, low 57 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 74 °F, low 58 °F
- Light wind
