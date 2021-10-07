4-Day Weather Forecast For Meadville

MEADVILLE, PA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Patchy fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 78 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms likely overnight High 75 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 9 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while rain showers likely then mostly cloudy overnight High 70 °F, low 57 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 74 °F, low 58 °F Light wind



