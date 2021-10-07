CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Georgetown, SC

Thursday rain in Georgetown meets its match: Ideas to make the most of it

Georgetown Digest
 6 days ago

(GEORGETOWN, SC) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Georgetown Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Georgetown:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=2AjyuM_0cJzLk0g00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms then isolated showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms then patchy fog overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 7 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely overnight

    • High 81 °F, low 65 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Chance of Showers And Thunderstorms

    • High 80 °F, low 63 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Georgetown Digest

Georgetown, SC
