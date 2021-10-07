A rainy Thursday in Austin — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(AUSTIN, MN) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Austin Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Austin:

Thursday, October 7 Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight High 71 °F, low 59 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight High 76 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 2 to 6 mph



Saturday, October 9 Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 77 °F, low 58 °F Windy: 20 mph



Sunday, October 10 Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight High 71 °F, low 50 °F Breezy: 2 to 7 mph



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.