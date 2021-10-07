CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
View more in
Austin, MN

A rainy Thursday in Austin — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

Austin News Flash
Austin News Flash
 6 days ago

(AUSTIN, MN) Rain is set to put a damper on outdoor activities in Austin Thursday, but it doesn’t have to stop you from getting things done. In fact, a grey, drippy day can be the perfect time for some activities — check out these ideas as well as your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Austin:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=4AiVYo_0cJzLj7x00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Scattered showers and thunderstorms during the day; while isolated showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 59 °F
    • Breezy: 5 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight

    • High 76 °F, low 57 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 6 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Partly sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 77 °F, low 58 °F
    • Windy: 20 mph

  • Sunday, October 10

    Chance of rain showers during the day; while slight chance of rain showers overnight

    • High 71 °F, low 50 °F
    • Breezy: 2 to 7 mph

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

Comments / 0

Related
RELATED LOCAL CHANNELS
City
Austin, MN
Austin News Flash

Austin News Flash

Austin, MN
51
Followers
293
Post
6K+
Views
ABOUT

With Austin News Flash, you get the local news that matters, fast and free. We’re talking politics, sports, community events, and everything in between, all delivered by our rockstar team of staff writers. So whether you’re looking for hard-hitting or heartwarming news, we’ve got you covered.

Comments / 0

Community Policy