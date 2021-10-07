A rainy Thursday in Dublin — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

(DUBLIN, GA) Thursday is set to be rainy in Dublin, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Whether it’s researching nearby hikes, scouring forums for information about great swimming holes, or making a list of places to try a hobby like stand-up paddle-boarding, setting aside a rainy day for planning can help you make the most of the next sunbreak.

Bookkeeping: It might be tedious, but it’s also widely agreed to be the foundation of stable personal finances. Why not take advantage of some down time to track your spending and saving for the month or year so far?

Catch a movie: Not feeling the need to go all-out? A movie or other indoor entertainment can be a great down-day activity, letting you relax and be ready to seize the day when the clouds finally decide to part.

Along with rain Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Dublin:

Thursday, October 7 Showers And Thunderstorms Likely High 83 °F, low 68 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Friday, October 8 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while showers and thunderstorms likely then partly cloudy overnight High 80 °F, low 63 °F Breezy: 0 mph



Saturday, October 9 Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 84 °F, low 62 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 83 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.