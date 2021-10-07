Douglas Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
DOUGLAS, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Widespread fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 85 °F, low 69 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 8
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 82 °F, low 66 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 65 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 83 °F, low 64 °F
- Light wind
