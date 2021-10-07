CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Douglas Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

Douglas Updates
Douglas Updates
 6 days ago

DOUGLAS, GA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=0KXZHx_0cJzLfb300

  • Thursday, October 7

    Widespread fog then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while slight chance of showers and thunderstorms then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight

    • High 85 °F, low 69 °F
    • Breezy: 3 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight

    • High 82 °F, low 66 °F
    • Breezy: 2 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 65 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 83 °F, low 64 °F
    • Light wind

Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

