Daily Weather Forecast For Seymour
SEYMOUR, IN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Showers And Thunderstorms
- High 75 °F, low 61 °F
- Light wind
Friday, October 8
Slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 59 °F
- Light wind
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 79 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 82 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
