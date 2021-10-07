Daily Weather Forecast For Juneau

JUNEAU, AK(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Light rain during the day; while widespread rain showers overnight High 45 °F, low 40 °F Breezy: 5 to 10 mph



Friday, October 8 Light Rain High 45 °F, low 41 °F 10 to 15 mph wind



Saturday, October 9 Light rain then rain showers during the day; while rain showers overnight High 46 °F, low 40 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Rain showers likely during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 44 °F, low 36 °F Light wind



