Brainerd Daily Weather Forecast
BRAINERD, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 71 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 73 °F, low 55 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 10
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight
- High 64 °F, low 45 °F
- Windy: 20 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
