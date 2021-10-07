Brainerd Daily Weather Forecast

BRAINERD, MN(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Partly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while mostly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight High 71 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Slight chance of rain showers then slight chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 75 °F, low 57 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Saturday, October 9 Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then showers and thunderstorms overnight High 73 °F, low 55 °F Breezy: 5 mph



Sunday, October 10 Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while chance of rain showers then partly cloudy overnight High 64 °F, low 45 °F Windy: 20 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.