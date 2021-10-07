Wailuku Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead

WAILUKU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight High 84 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 28 mph



Friday, October 8 Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight High 83 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 28 mph



Saturday, October 9 Isolated Rain Showers High 83 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 25 mph



Sunday, October 10 Isolated Rain Showers High 83 °F, low 69 °F Windy: 29 mph



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.