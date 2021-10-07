Wailuku Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
WAILUKU, HI(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Friday, October 8
Isolated rain showers then mostly sunny during the day; while isolated rain showers overnight
- High 83 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 28 mph
Saturday, October 9
Isolated Rain Showers
- High 83 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 25 mph
Sunday, October 10
Isolated Rain Showers
- High 83 °F, low 69 °F
- Windy: 29 mph
This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.
