Daily Weather Forecast For Murray
MURRAY, KY(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Chance of showers and thunderstorms during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms then partly cloudy overnight
- High 77 °F, low 60 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 8
Patchy fog then mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 81 °F, low 61 °F
- Breezy: 2 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 63 °F
- Breezy: 5 mph
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then slight chance of rain showers overnight
- High 84 °F, low 65 °F
- Breezy: 6 mph
