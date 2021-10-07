4-Day Weather Forecast For Burlington

BURLINGTON, IA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.

Thursday, October 7 Areas of fog then patchy fog during the day; while chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight High 74 °F, low 60 °F Breezy: 0 to 5 mph



Friday, October 8 Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight High 78 °F, low 61 °F Light wind



Saturday, October 9 Partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight High 82 °F, low 67 °F Light wind



Sunday, October 10 Mostly sunny then slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of rain showers overnight High 83 °F, low 64 °F Light wind



Don’t forget you can get the latest weather updates with the NewsBreak app. This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.