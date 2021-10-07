CreatorsPublishersAdvertisers
Castaic, CA

A rainy Thursday in Castaic — and 3 ideas for making the most of it

 6 days ago

(CASTAIC, CA) Thursday is set to be rainy in Castaic, according to the National Weather Service, but that doesn’t mean you have to stay inside. Check out these ideas for ways to make the most of it, along with your four-day forecast.

Make a sun bucket-list: Why not treat a rainy day as a downpayment on fun when the sun does come back? Taking a few hours to research nearby hikes and attractions can mean you’re ready for liftoff the minute the cloud-cover clears.

Bookkeeping: A rainy day can be a perfect opportunity for getting household tasks out of the way - including tracking your finances. In just an hour or two you could knock out a money to-do like tracking your monthly spending so far or making sure you have the best plan for retirement savings or student loan repayment.

Catch a movie: There’s nothing wrong with using a wet day for a break, either. Whether it’s a visit to a theater or just a session on the couch catching up on your favorite streaming shows, a rest day is a great idea, too.

Along with a rainy Thursday, here’s the rest of the four-day forecast for Castaic:https://img.particlenews.com/image.php?url=1p7UNZ_0cJzLUpw00

  • Thursday, October 7

    Mostly cloudy during the day; while light rain likely overnight

    • High 72 °F, low 51 °F
    • Breezy: 10 mph

  • Friday, October 8

    Light rain likely during the day; while mostly clear overnight

    • High 69 °F, low 44 °F
    • Windy: 25 mph

  • Saturday, October 9

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 73 °F, low 48 °F
    • Light wind

  • Sunday, October 10

    Sunny during the day; while clear overnight

    • High 80 °F, low 49 °F
    • Light wind

This forecast was created automatically using NWS data.

