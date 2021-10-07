South Lake Tahoe Weather Forecast For The Week Ahead
SOUTH LAKE TAHOE, CA(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Chance of rain showers during the day; while rain showers likely overnight
- High 56 °F, low 38 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Friday, October 8
Showers and thunderstorms likely during the day; while slight chance of rain showers then mostly cloudy overnight
- High 45 °F, low 31 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 10 mph
Saturday, October 9
Sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 49 °F, low 35 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy then chance of rain and snow showers overnight
- High 57 °F, low 31 °F
- Light wind
