Nixa Weather Forecast
NIXA, MO(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Widespread fog then partly sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 58 °F
- Breezy: 3 mph
Friday, October 8
Sunny during the day; while partly cloudy overnight
- High 85 °F, low 64 °F
- Breezy: 9 mph
Saturday, October 9
Mostly sunny during the day; while mostly clear overnight
- High 90 °F, low 63 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Sunny during the day; while chance of rain showers then chance of showers and thunderstorms overnight
- High 88 °F, low 62 °F
- Light wind
