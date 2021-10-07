4-Day Weather Forecast For Hackettstown
HACKETTSTOWN, NJ(Updated at 8am ET)Here's your weather forecast for the next four days.
Thursday, October 7
Areas of fog then mostly cloudy during the day; while mostly cloudy then patchy fog overnight
- High 72 °F, low 56 °F
- Breezy: 0 mph
Friday, October 8
Patchy fog then partly sunny during the day; while mostly cloudy overnight
- High 75 °F, low 57 °F
- Breezy: 0 to 5 mph
Saturday, October 9
Slight chance of rain showers during the day; while chance of light rain overnight
- High 66 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
Sunday, October 10
Chance of Light Rain
- High 65 °F, low 56 °F
- Light wind
